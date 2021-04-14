From the City of Apopka

We may be halfway through April, but the City of Apopka isn’t stopping with their plans to bring the community together. With events ranging from health and fitness, to art and plants, and more music and food trucks, there are family-friendly, and free, options aplenty.

Apopka Health & Fitness Fair

April 17, 2021 from 9 AM to 12 PM at Kit Land Nelson Park

The City of Apopka is hosting this free event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Apopka Health & Fitness Fair includes various organizations on site that are promoting the importance of health and fitness.

Featuring:

Health Screenings

Exercise & Safety Demos

Refreshments

Prize Drawings & Giveaways

and more!

For more information about this event, please contact the City of Apopka Recreation Department at 407-703-1642.