From the City of Apopka
We may be halfway through April, but the City of Apopka isn’t stopping with their plans to bring the community together. With events ranging from health and fitness, to art and plants, and more music and food trucks, there are family-friendly, and free, options aplenty.
Apopka Health & Fitness Fair
April 17, 2021 from 9 AM to 12 PM at Kit Land Nelson Park
The City of Apopka is hosting this free event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Apopka Health & Fitness Fair includes various organizations on site that are promoting the importance of health and fitness.
Featuring:
- Health Screenings
- Exercise & Safety Demos
- Refreshments
- Prize Drawings & Giveaways
- and more!
Saturday Sounds in April with Life on Mars & BeatleBeat
Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Apopka Amphitheater
The City of Apopka is proud to host this free family-friendly concert series every Saturday through May 29, 2021.
April 17 will be featuring Life on Mars. From one of Orlando’s most well known musicians and most respected producers, David Schweizer, comes the energetic and accomplished band of all-stars, Life on Mars! Bringing you unique renditions of songs you’ve loved through the decades. This band brings fun to the stage.
April 24 will feature BeatleBeat Tribute Band to the Beatles. This musical ensemble, based in Florida with over 20 years of performing, will bring their nostalgic look of the music that changed the world. They will catapult you back to the 60’s with the timeless music of the Beatles in full costume.
For more information about this event, visit the City of Apopka Event’s Page.
Apopka Art & Foliage Festival
Saturday, April 24 from 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Kit Land Nelson Park
The Apopka Woman’s Club in partnership with the City of Apopka invites you to the 59th annual Apopka Art & Foliage Festival.
This free family-friendly event will featuring art, crafts, locally grown foliage, live music and entertainment, and a wine and beer garden. Parking is $5.
For more information, visit the Apopka Art and Foliage Festival website.