City of Apopka announces two full-time positions needing to be filled

Selected individual is responsible for assisting with the Human Resources Information System (HRIS) for the Human Resources (HR) department. Conducts quality assurance verifications on HRIS data to ensure accuracy, timeliness and compliance with policies and regulations. Performs analysis and reporting for HR related data. Performs tracking of key HR personnel data. Works under the Human Resource Operations Manager.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

The list of essential functions, as outlined herein, is intended to be representative of the tasks performed within this classification. It is not necessarily descriptive of any one position in the class. The omission of an essential function does not preclude management from assigning duties not listed herein if such functions are a logical assignment to the position.

Oversees the processing and entering of personnel data into the HRIS in a timely fashion

Ensures data integrity by performing regular data audits and data “clean ups,” and works with the HRIS manager to troubleshoot data integrity issues, when needed.

Assist coordinate all testing activities for software upgrades and system changes.

Performs data analysis and reviews I-9’s and FDLE files for compliance.

Assist HR Manager deliver technology training based upon mutually established standards and best practices

Supports all areas of Human Resource management as required, e.g., classification activities, training, performance management, and job description maintenance.

Assist with personnel files and ensure compliance with record retention requirements.

Assists the Public information Office with responses to public records requests.

Maintains open communication with coworkers, management, staff, the general public.

Responsible for the Open Enrollment system set up and assist with compilation of data.

Responsible for submitting monthly/quarterly/annual reports to other federal/governmental agencies as scheduled.

Performs other duties as assigned/necessary which are related, or logical in assignment to the position

CRITICAL SKILLS/EXPERTISE

Ability to research, identify, and apply appropriate analytical methods to include internet and networking.

Considerable knowledge of City personnel, employment, benefits and payroll administrative policies and procedures.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Technology acumen to leverage relevant tools and applications.

Good data and statistical analysis skills.

Considerable knowledge of modern office procedures and equipment; considerable knowledge of clerical and secretarial support functions.

Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Skill in using good judgment, discretion, and confidentiality in the performance of duties.

Considerable knowledge of business English, e.g., correspondence formats, spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Ability to perform routine mathematical computations and tabulations accurately and efficiently.

Ability to operate basic office equipment e.g., computer terminals, printers, scanner, copy machines, telephone systems, facsimile machines.

Ability to read, update and maintain various records and files; knowledge of administrative support functions, e.g., records maintenance, data analysis, reports processing, documentation proofing.

Must be able to maintain moderately complex office files and related records; to prepare correspondence and to perform office tasks.

JOB LOCATION – Human Resource office in City Hall. Some travel to other City locations as required for meetings, etc. Limited travel to meetings and seminars will be required.

EQUIPMENT USED – Telephone, typewriter, calculator, copy machine, facsimile machine, computer, printer, scanner and camera. All types of general office equipment and office related equipment. Car or light truck for travel, when necessary.

NON-ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS – Keeping work areas clean and organized.

Qualifications

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS High School Diploma or GED; supplemented by three to five (3-5) years’ experience in Human Resources and clerical/secretarial support functions; or an equivalent combination of education, certification, training and/or experience. A two (2) college degree on HR or related field preferred. Must possess a valid Florida Driver’s License.