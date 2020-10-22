72.6 F
City of Apopka announces two full-time positions needing to be filled

From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka announces two new job openings working in the Police Department and Human Resources. The details of the positions follow, each one offering an opportunity to serve the residents of Apopka in a significant and unique way.

If interested in applying for either position, click here to apply online.

Records Clerk (Police Department)

Status Open
Category Full Time Postings
Salary $14.9178/hr – $24.2413/hr
Published Oct 21, 2020, 09:30 AM
Closing Nov 20, 2020, 11:59 PM

 

Under occasional supervision, this position performs various routine-to-moderately complex and specialized clerical activities related to the maintenance and processing of Police records, Florida Incident Based Records, National Incident Based Records and Crime Data Reporting. Performs related clerical and administrative work as assigned. Reports to the Records Supervisor.

Qualifications

High School Diploma or GED equivalent.

Miscellaneous Information

The City of Apopka reserves the right to fill positions prior to the closing date and also reserves the right to close the posting prior to the date indicated. Positions will be filled by competitive selection from among categories of qualified and available candidates. It is the policy of the City of Apopka to give first consideration to all employees and other internal applicants prior to considering external (outside) applicants. Applicants should expect a starting salary at the minimum of the pay grade range; applicants with exceptional qualifications and/or experience may be eligible for a rate of pay which is higher than the range minimum upon approval by Administration. Your social security number is requested for the purpose of payroll eligibility verification, processing employment benefits, applicant and employee background checks, and income reporting and will be used solely for those purposes. The City of Apopka participates in E-Verify. Employers are required by federal law to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all persons hired to work in the United States. We utilize the E-Verify system to process our new hires. We provide information to the Social Security Administration and, if necessary, the Department of Homeland Security with Information from each new employee’s Form I-9 to confirm work authorization. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER, DRUG TESTING REQUIRED, VETERANS PREFERENCE OFFERED ON INITIAL HIRE. QUALIFIED INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES MAY APPLY AND MAY BE REASONABLY ACCOMMODATED.

Human Resources Specialist II (Human Resources Department)

Status Open
Category Full Time Postings
Salary Annual Pay Grade Range: $45,429.51 – $73,822.95
Published Oct 21, 2020, 08:00 AM
Closing Nov 04, 2020, 05:00 PM

 

Selected individual is responsible for assisting with the Human Resources Information System (HRIS) for the Human Resources (HR) department. Conducts quality assurance verifications on HRIS data to ensure accuracy, timeliness and compliance with policies and regulations.  Performs analysis and reporting for HR related data. Performs tracking of key HR personnel data. Works under the Human Resource Operations Manager.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

The list of essential functions, as outlined herein, is intended to be representative of the tasks performed within this classification. It is not necessarily descriptive of any one position in the class. The omission of an essential function does not preclude management from assigning duties not listed herein if such functions are a logical assignment to the position.

  • Oversees the processing and entering of personnel data into the HRIS in a timely fashion
  • Ensures data integrity by performing regular data audits and data “clean ups,” and works with the HRIS manager to troubleshoot data integrity issues, when needed.
  • Assist coordinate all testing activities for software upgrades and system changes.
  • Performs data analysis and reviews I-9’s and FDLE files for compliance.
  • Assist HR Manager deliver technology training based upon mutually established standards and best practices
  • Supports all areas of Human Resource management as required, e.g., classification activities, training, performance management, and job description maintenance.
  • Assist with personnel files and ensure compliance with record retention requirements.
  • Assists the Public information Office with responses to public records requests.
  • Maintains open communication with coworkers, management, staff, the general public.
  • Responsible for the Open Enrollment system set up and assist with compilation of data.
  • Responsible for submitting monthly/quarterly/annual reports to other federal/governmental agencies as scheduled.
  • Performs other duties as assigned/necessary which are related, or logical in assignment to the position

CRITICAL SKILLS/EXPERTISE

  • Ability to research, identify, and apply appropriate analytical methods to include internet and networking.
  • Considerable knowledge of City personnel, employment, benefits and payroll administrative policies and procedures.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office.
  • Technology acumen to leverage relevant tools and applications.
  • Good data and statistical analysis skills.
  • Considerable knowledge of modern office procedures and equipment; considerable knowledge of clerical and secretarial support functions.
  • Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.
  • Skill in using good judgment, discretion, and confidentiality in the performance of duties.
  • Considerable knowledge of business English, e.g., correspondence formats, spelling, punctuation and grammar.
  • Ability to perform routine mathematical computations and tabulations accurately and efficiently.
  • Ability to operate basic office equipment e.g., computer terminals, printers, scanner, copy machines, telephone systems, facsimile machines.
  • Ability to read, update and maintain various records and files; knowledge of administrative support functions, e.g., records maintenance, data analysis, reports processing, documentation proofing.
  • Must be able to maintain moderately complex office files and related records; to prepare correspondence and to perform office tasks.

JOB LOCATION – Human Resource office in City Hall.  Some travel to other City locations as required for meetings, etc. Limited travel to meetings and seminars will be required.

EQUIPMENT USED – Telephone, typewriter, calculator, copy machine, facsimile machine, computer, printer, scanner and camera.  All types of general office equipment and office related equipment.  Car or light truck for travel, when necessary.

NON-ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS – Keeping work areas clean and organized.

Qualifications

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS High School Diploma or GED; supplemented by three to five (3-5) years’ experience in Human Resources and clerical/secretarial support functions; or an equivalent combination of education, certification, training and/or experience. A two (2) college degree on HR or related field preferred. Must possess a valid Florida Driver’s License.

