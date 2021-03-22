Great camp options, but participation is limited so register asap

From Staff Reports; the City of Apopka; and UF/IFAS Extension – Orange County

City of Apopka Summer Camps

The City of Apopka will be offering a modified small group summer camp at the Fran Carlton Center and the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park from June 1 – July 30, 2021.

Registration will begin on April 5, 2021 at 8 AM, and will remain open until spots are filled.

This year they have plans for kids to enjoy a wet and wonderful Florida Summer! Whether cooking, playing a game of kickball, or creating a beautiful craft your child is sure to have fun! While they do spend time inside each day, this is an active outdoor-based camp. Personal electronics (including cell phones) are discouraged.

Camp at the Fran Carlton Center

Monday through Friday

June 1 through July 30, 2021

7:30 AM to 5:30 PM

at the Fran Carlton Center (11 N. Forest Avenue, Apopka, FL)

There will be no camp on July 5, 2021 in observance of Independence Day.

For questions please contact Carolyn Ray at CRay@apopka.net.

Camp Ages

Camp is for children currently in 1st – 5th grade (must have completed Kindergarten and entering First grade through Fifth grade in the Fall).

Camp Fee

Residents: $80 per week ($64 on Week 1 and 6)

Non-Residents: $100 ($80 on Week 1 and 6)

No field trips will take place during Summer Camp 2021

Registration

Online ONLY. Registration will begin on April 5, 2021 at 8 AM and will continue until all spots are filled. Online registration ONLY.

Camp at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park

Monday through Friday

June 1 to July 30, 2021

7:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Cost: $25

at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park (225 M A Board Street, Apopka, FL)

There will be no camp on July 5, 2021 in observance of Independence Day.

Minimum of 5 participants and Maximum of 20 participants.

For questions please contact Carolyn Ray at CRay@apopka.net.

Online Registration Instructions

Please visit the City’s Recreation website to register for camps under the Youth Activities tab.

Online registration ONLY.

Login in to your account, new families must create a NEW family profile in CivicRec. Returning families, please use your same family profile from last year & the same account login. After you have logged in or created your family profile, enroll for all the weeks that you need. Payment is required for the first week.

Registration Assistance

For assistance with the online registration process, please call (407) 703-1642

Health and Safety Information

To ensure a safe environment for campers and staff, the City of Apopka will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Florida Department of Children and Families recommendations and regulations, which includes limiting the capacity of our summer camps.

To accommodate social distancing requirements children will be in groups of no more than 10 assigned to a camp counselor. Total camp enrollment will not exceed 60 campers each week. Camp groups will remain separate throughout the day.

Face masks required daily. Staff and campers will be screened with a contact less thermometer before they enter the facility each day.

Staff will disinfect common areas and frequently touched surfaces throughout the day. At the end of each day, staff will deep clean all areas in preparation for the following day.

Additional Information

Lunch will be provided each day by the Orange County lunch program. You may also pack a lunch from home or snack if you choose to. Kona Ice will visit the camp on Mondays, additional fee applies, please send you child with $3-$5 for Kona Ice.

For additional information please call 407-703-1642.

UF/IFAS Extension 4-H & S.T.E.M Camps, Orange Co.

This summer, Orange County 4-H will be offering their first in-person day camps since the beginning of Covid-19. They are offering two different camps: 4-H S.T.E.M. Camp (June 28-July 2, 2021) and 4-H Healthy Kids Camp (July 12-16, 2021). Both camps are open to twenty (20) youth ages 8-12, and involve four hours of interactive, fun, hands on activities/programs led by UF/IFAS faculty and others that are experts in the topics being taught.