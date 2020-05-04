100 free Antibody Tests per day from 8am – 6pm for the next two weeks on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka is here to support our community during the coronavirus pandemic with safe and convenient testing.
They will be offering 100 free Antibody Tests daily starting Monday, May 4 from 8 AM to 6 PM (or until the tests run out that day). Antibody Tests will be offered for the next two weeks on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
How to get tested
Simply show up to the Apopka Community Center located at 519 S. Central Avenue in Apopka. Tests will be given on a first come first serve basis. Stay in your car and follow the direction of the staff. You will be asked a series of screening questions and if it’s determined you qualify for a test, they will give you instructions on how they will administer the test.
Where to get tested
Apopka Community Center: 519 S Central Avenue, Apopka, FL
Who can test
Anyone above the age of 18 who is not showing any signs or symptoms. No walk-ups allowed, you must be in vehicle.
Cost
Free
What to bring
Bring your driver’s license or government issued ID
Your test results
You will receive your results before you leave the test site.
If your antibody test shows a positive result you will be referred out to seek further definitive testing. Alternate definitive testing site information will be provided for all participants including a location at Apopka’s Community Health Center.