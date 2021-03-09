This March 12, 2021 vaccination site is by appointment only. Pre-registration required by calling 407-703-1850 to register.
From the City of Apopka
The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance and the City of Apopka are hosting a one-day-only COVID-19 Vaccination Site, by appointment only, for Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9am to 4:30pm.
This vaccination site will be held at the Apopka Community Center VFW located at 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka. The cost is FREE and is a walk-up site. If you need transportation, it is suggested to contact your local church for transportation options.
This vaccination site will allow for eligible persons to be vaccinated at no cost.