Apopka Community Center VFW located at 519 South Central Avenue

This March 12, 2021 vaccination site is by appointment only. Pre-registration required by calling 407-703-1850 to register.

From the City of Apopka

The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance and the City of Apopka are hosting a one-day-only COVID-19 Vaccination Site, by appointment only, for Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9am to 4:30pm.

This vaccination site will be held at the Apopka Community Center VFW located at 519 South Central Avenue, Apopka. The cost is FREE and is a walk-up site. If you need transportation, it is suggested to contact your local church for transportation options.

This vaccination site will allow for eligible persons to be vaccinated at no cost. 

  • Ages 65+
  • Healthcare Workers with Direct Patient Contact
  • K-12 School Employees (Age 50+)
  • Sworn Law Enforcement Officers (Age 50+ )
  • Firefighters (Age 50+ )

Those seeking vaccine should bring ID to confirm their age, and/or documentation to prove their eligibility. (NOTE: While Orange County expanded the age to “any age” for several professions, this site is only for the ages listed above.)

Registration is by Phone Only, beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 8:30am to 4:30 PM, to 407-703-1850.

For complete details and updates, visit the City of Apopka’s Vaccine page at www.apopka.net/vaccine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here