From Staff Reports and the City of Apopka

The Apopka Police Department and Apopka Recreation are proud to host several free self defense classes for women in 2021.

Whether or not you have a current concern about your physical safety, there are a number of health and general-life benefits that come with taking a self-defense course.

3 ways in which you can benefit from self-defense skills

It can increase personal self-confidence. It’s a great feeling knowing you can take care of yourself financially and emotionally; taking a self-defense course adds physical safety to the list. Acquiring new knowledge and skills helps you feel better prepared and more in control, key ingredients to boosting your personal confidence.

It can improve your coordination. Learning self-defense skills will invariably stretch your eye-hand coordination, balance techniques and increase your reflex skills. Focusing attention on honing these skills can net an overall improvement and awareness of your body movement and how to move in ways that will better protect you.

It can improve your awareness. No one ever plans to be attacked, and that’s what attackers count on. By taking a self-defense course it can improve your street awareness, helping you think more about your surroundings, and possible strategies should you encounter the unexpected.

Class dates, times and location

Each class will require a two night commitment, meeting on Mondays from 6:30pm to 8pm and Tuesdays from 7pm to 8:30pm, all at the Billie Dean Community Center at Alonzo Williams Park (225 M A Board Street). There will be one class offered each month starting in January, with options through November.