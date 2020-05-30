From the Orange Osceola Police Chief’s Association

Apopka Chief Police Mike McKinley released the following statement on behalf of The Orange Osceola Police Chief’s Association:

“The members of the Orange Osceola Police Chief’s Association (OOPCA) are deeply

disturbed by the death of Mr. George Floyd and understand how his death should be troubling to all Americans.

The officers’ actions in the death of Mr. Floyd are inconsistent with the training and protocols of our profession and especially for the law enforcement professionals within Orange and Osceola Counties. Their actions hurt the bond that our agencies work hard to build with the communities we serve. It undermines all the good work done by the overwhelming majority of the law enforcement officers around the country. It places further fear and tension between everyone.

The OOPCA agencies work tirelessly every day to build trust between law enforcement and

the communities we serve. OOPCA agencies work diligently to ensure our personnel are

well trained to handle the challenges they face every day in order to provide the best possible law enforcement services to our citizens. What occurred and is occurring in Minneapolis is a sobering reminder of how quickly bad policing can undermine the trust of our communities as well as the hard work law enforcement agencies perform every day.

Even with all of our hard work, this is a stark reminder that the law enforcement community must work hard every day to be better and to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Floyd family and our thoughts and prayers are

with them and all of America during this difficult time.”

Chief Mike McKinley

Apopka Police Department

President, Orange Osceola Police Chief’s Association

The Orange Osceola Police Chief’s Association is a professional organization representing

the police departments in Orange and Osceola County, Florida.