From the St. Johns River Water Management District

Did you set it and forget it? A timely reminder to check the sprinkler system

With the change of the seasons, the St. Johns River Water Management District’s year-long #WaterLess campaign has shifted to focus on springtime watering needs and a timely reminder to give your sprinkler system a checkup.

“As spring approaches, the Water Less campaign emphasizes taking control of your sprinkler system to make it work for you while also saving water,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “When the clocks change to daylight saving time on March 8, it’s an ideal reminder to inspect your automatic sprinkler system and timer.”

More than half of all residential water is used outdoors for lawn and landscape irrigation. The year-long Water Less campaign focuses on water-conserving strategies to help curb outdoor water waste while allowing for beautiful, vibrant landscapes.

If you do water your lawn and landscape, you can reduce the amount of water you use by with a well-designed irrigation system and regular maintenance. To make sure you don’t just set it and forget it, the district offers a few easy tips:

Check timing devices regularly to make sure they are operating properly.

Ensure your system is set to follow watering restrictions if you need to water at all.

Florida law requires that all automatic irrigation systems installed after May 1991 have a functioning rain sensor shut-off switch, which senses when a preset amount of rain has fallen.

Install the most water-efficient spray heads designed for different uses (turf areas, planting beds, etc.).

Fix any broken or misdirected sprinkler heads.

Check that water is only spraying on the landscape.

Look for leaks and clogs.

Visit WaterLessFlorida.com for more outdoor water saving ideas.