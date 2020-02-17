This Monday on WOKB 1680AM Radio “LET’S TALK ABOUT IT” with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will have two (2) very special Orlando Florida Movers & Shakers, in-studio, men of the clergy, New Church of Faith, Senior Pastor Russ Beacham and The Experience Christian Center, Bishop-Elect Derrick L. McRae.

The “Dynamic Duo” will be highlighting and discussing the goal these two pastors set out to accomplish this past Saturday with an ARMY of Faithful’s knocking on ten thousand (10,000k) doors in the Pine Hills community. Preaching, teaching and reaching SOMEBODY, ANYBODY and EVERBODY including those that believe they are NOBODY. With a singular objective, Change for the Better!

Preaching on the value of unity, faith, economic development, crime prevention, education, and hope! Pastor Beacham and Bishop-Elect McRae teamed up with other pastors, congregate members and everyday residents to demonstrate that the clergy is ALIVE and ENGAGED and much needs to be discussed with community stakeholders, churchgoers, and non-church goers how to improve their quality of life.

Tune in as Greg Jackson and Rod Love tackle the tough issues of Black Voter turnout and ask the question is the Black Vote’s value synonymous with cryptocurrency having no physical form. Does it have value at the ballot box and how do you determine its value?

Tune in early to WOKB 1680 AM Radio, Let's Talk About It, w/ Rod Love & Greg Jackson

Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, these and other topics are discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!

Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let's Talk Nation on LET'S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB

