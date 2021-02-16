Tickets On Sale Now for The CFCArts Big Band presents A Tribute to Jazz: Celebrating Black History Month

From Central Florida Community Arts

Central Florida Community Arts announced today that national singing star Sisaundra Lewis will appear in the upcoming A Tribute to Jazz, a live concert at the Apopka Amphitheater with the CFCArts Big Band.

Sisaundra Lewis rose to stardom and gained global recognition after delivering electrifying performances on season Six of NBC’s The Voice. A proud Florida native, Lewis serves on the board of Central Florida Community Arts. The concert, a celebration of Black History Month, features music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Stevie Wonder. The event will also include narration that highlights the history of jazz music and the Black artists who created it.

“Jazz is a creative force and the foundation for so much pop music today,” said Terrance Hunter, program director at CFCArts. “We are excited to bring back that classic outdoor jazz concert for families and musicians alike, and to enjoy the amazing vocals of our board member Sisaundra Lewis.”

Throughout the pandemic, Central Florida Community Arts has produced virtual events, hybrid events, and live events as restrictions have shifted, adhering to strict safety guidelines. The CFCArts Big Band’s A Tribute to Jazz marks the first concert for the Big Band since before the shut down. The performance takes place at the Apopka Amphitheater. With social distancing, the amphitheater can hold 500 and lawn seating can accommodate 1,500. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Details:

Description: From Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, come enjoy the music of some of America’s most iconic Black composers and songwriters. Join the CFCArts Big Band for a journey through decades of incredible music that helped change our country and culture.

Where: Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, 32712

When: Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m.

Tickets: Stadium General Admission seating: $15

Lawn General Admission seating: $10

All tickets must be purchased in advance, there will be no Will Call at this event.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting CFCArts.com or by calling the Box Office at (407) 937-1800, Tuesday-Friday 1-6pm.

CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts Safety.

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.