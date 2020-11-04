In honor of Veterans Day, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering FREE single-day admission to active and retired military members.

The free admission offer will be available at the Zoo starting Saturday, November 7, 2020 through Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020*.

The offer is available to active and retired military including active duty and current guard/reserves as well as non-active duty, retirees and veterans. Military members must simply show a valid military I.D. or DD214 at the Zoo’s Admission window.

And it doesn’t stop there. Immediate family members who wish to make some memories with their veteran will still receive 25 % off single-day Zoo admission.

The complimentary admission and discount are only available when purchasing tickets in-person at the Zoo and cannot be applied to online purchases.

*Tickets can only be purchased the day of visit at the Zoo’s Admission window. Proper ID is required.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that is an affordable family experience supported by private donations and gate admission. They are one of a handful of private non-profit zoos in the country and a great community resource that enhances the quality of life in Central Florida by offering a unique Zoo experience. The Zoo brings the world of animals to guests who may never have the opportunity to see these animals in the wild, and they are dedicated to the preservation and conservation of animals worldwide. In their efforts to educate the children of Central Florida they offer premier educational experiences that reach over 100,000 school children each year through summer camps, programs and community outreaches.