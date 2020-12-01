This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

From DAV RecruitMilitary

Despite overwhelming worldwide challenges this year, military and veteran job seekers continue to persevere in their search for a fulfilling civilian career. Unemployment trends are headed in the right direction. The national unemployment rate for October 2020 was 6.9% and the veteran unemployment rate for this same period was 1% lower than that indicating that military trained talent is still in demand at a greater rate than civilian talent.

There’s more good news:

Those who employ veterans are keenly aware that this demographic is trained to perform in the most challenging of environments and are conditioned to adapt to conflict, danger and adversity – skills which are critical as we continue to navigate a pandemic inflicted economy.

Organizations are actively hiring military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now.

Industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, emergency services and transportation are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring veterans and in large volume.

Leading transitioning military, veterans and military spouses back to work, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Orlando Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, December 3, from 11am to 3pm EST online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.

“We’ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. “Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation’s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they’ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 RecruitMilitary has hosted 57 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 2,300 organizations with access to more than 54,000 military-trained candidates.

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.