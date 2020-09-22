From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County is offering Census kiosks located in the County’s neighborhood community centers. You can visit one of the kiosks – supplied by U.S. Census officials – and fill out the 10-question Census if you have not already, and there is staff available at each location to assist you. The Census only takes a few minutes to complete and your efforts will greatly benefit the community. The deadline to complete the Census is fast approaching – September 30, 2020.

“We want everyone to do their part to help us get an accurate count,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings at a recent Census 2020 news conference at the Holden Heights Community Center. “An accurate count ensures adequate federal funding to help our residents.”

An accurate Census count ensures proper funding for roads, hospitals, public safety resources as well as crisis assistance to residents. Information is safe and secure in the Census and is not shared with any other agency. Records are also sealed for 72 years.

For more information about the Census, visit www.ocfl.net/Census2020.

Watch an Orange TV video about the importance of the Census and the kiosks work:

Census kiosks are available at the following Neighborhood Centers for Families:

APOPKA LOCATION: John Bridges Community Center 445 W. 13th St. Apopka, FL 32703 407-254-9449

ADDITIONAL LOCATIONS: