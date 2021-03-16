Now serving over 25,000 customers in the Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden areas, LANGD is committed to providing safe and reliable natural gas service to every home and business it serves

From the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Every year on March 18, public natural gas utilities across the nation, including Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), observe Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day to recognize the indispensable field workers that keep gas flowing safely in nearly 177 million Americans homes, businesses, and vehicles.

Founded by the American Public Gas Association (APGA) in 2015, Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is a time to celebrate the hard work of natural gas utility employees’ commitment to safety, in addition to their accomplishments.

The annual event is also an opportunity to build public awareness about the work done by natural gas utility employees and to educate local residents on the environmental, safety and cost benefits of choosing a clean, reliable, and affordable energy mix.

History

March 18 has been an important day in the history of the natural gas industry long before 2015. The date marks the events that unfolded during the New London, Texas school incident in 1937 that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on industry safety. And, since safety is a vital aspect to natural gas distribution across the country, APGA believed there was no better date to recognize the natural gas utility workers who commit to safety every day.

2020 marked the tenth consecutive year LANGD was named a winner of the APGA’s Safety Management Excellence Award for consistently operating safely and at the highest levels. The organization was also awarded the APGA Gold System Operational Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award – the highest honor in the natural gas industry – for excellence in the operation of their natural gas utility in 2020. In 2020 LANGD also passed the Florida Public Service Commission annual audit with no significant violations of Commission rules.

This year, LANGD will recognize its natural gas utility field workers at its “Taking Care of Business Everyday” luncheon. At the event, District General Manager & CEO, Samuel Davis Jr., will thank each of LANGD’s natural gas utility workers by presenting them with a photo of Utility Workers, gift cards and t-shirts as an expression of the organization’s gratitude, and we will celebrate the team’s excellent safety audits and award wins.

Now serving over 25,000 customers in the Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden areas, LANGD is committed to providing safe and reliable natural gas service to every home and business it serves. On this Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day, we hope you will join us in congratulating LANGD’s hard-working field workers that help keep your lights on and your water hot, no matter the circumstances.

**Note: Photo was taken in June 2019**