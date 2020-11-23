$60 million of local CARES funding has been allocated to the Individual and Family Assistance Program and more than $39 million dollars has been processed already, helping over 39,000 households

From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County will reopen the application portal for the Individual and Family Assistance Program on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 8 a.m. Adult members of the same household, including roommates and other family members, who’ve been impacted by COVID-19, are eligible to apply.

Residents can access the portal directly at ocfl.net/CaresForResidents. Information on the webpage ocfl.net/OrangeCARES is updated to reflect the latest information.

The system will allow up to 15,000 users inside the application portal on the reopening day to submit their documentation for a $1,000 grant. Residents need to review the eligibility criteria, and prepare all required documents before applying. Please note the following:

Eligibility criteria includes other adult members, over the age of 18 that live in the same household, to apply as individuals for the financial assistance.

Residents, who have already received funding from Orange County’s CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program, are not eligible to reapply.

eligible to reapply. Photo ID, Social Security Card, and COVID-19 impact documentation must match the applicant’s name, and cannot be from different individuals. The name entered on the application must match the name on the social security card in order to process the payment.

match the applicant’s name, and cannot be from different individuals. The name entered on the application match the name on the social security card in order to process the payment. P.O. Boxes may not be used as any address for this program. You must use your own physical address and not family member’s. If you use someone else’s address, assistance will be denied if someone else has already received assistance or applied for assistance at that address

Orange County Government has invested a total of $60 million of local CARES funding into the Individual and Family Assistance Program and has processed more than $39 million dollars, which has helped over 39,000 households.

For more information on eligibility criteria and required documents, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares. If you are unable to access the Internet or have a language barrier, please call Orange County’s 3-1-1 call system for assistance.