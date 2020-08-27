From CareerSource Central Florida Beginning August 31, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) West Orange County Career Center will reopen its doors to customers for in-person, by appointment only services with its first week (August 31 – September 4) accommodating appointments between 12 Noon and 2PM. Starting the week after, the Career Center will resume appointment services between 10 AM to Noon and 1 PM to 4 PM Monday through Friday. The brand new career center is located inside the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee, Florida across from the Orange County Tax Collectors office. The organization has been providing virtual services to customers in the area since March. Although customers are still encouraged to take advantage of virtual services options by calling 1-800-757-4598 between 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday, they can make an appointment for in-person services at the new career center by visiting the CSCF website at careersourcecentralflorida.com. Once they have completed the appointment request, a staff member will reach out within 24 hours to confirm the date and time for their visit. Services provided at the West Orange County Career Center will include self-service, self-guided unemployment activities or computer access to file for re-employment benefits from the Department of Economic Opportunity or log job search activities once the requirement is reinstated. CSCF on June 3 reopened its career center locations in Seminole County, Southeast Orange and Lake Counties for in-person by appointment only services for career seekers. The Osceola Career Center located in the CIT building on the Valencia College campus reopened on June 24. The former West Orange Career Center at 609 North Powers Drive, Suite 340 closed the end of May after its lease expiration.