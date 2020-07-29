Assistance is planned for 4,000 dislocated workers from the county’s hardest-hit business sectors, including hospitality, restaurant, tourism, transportation and retail

The goal is to have at least 75% of these displaced workers hired by June 2021 and earning an average wage of $15 per hour

From the Orange County Newsroom

The money slated for CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is aimed at providing workforce re-entry and meaningful careers to Orange County residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The career services CSCF is set to deliver include employment support, career development workshops, resume assistance, internships and more. Orange County residents can access services by calling 1-800-757-4598 and or by visiting and registering through careersourcecentralflorida.com.

Using the $7 million given to them in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act monies, CSCF will assist 4,000 dislocated workers from the county’s hardest-hit business sectors, including hospitality, restaurant, tourism, transportation and retail. The Orange County grant will enable CSCF to provide career counseling, trainings, internships and support services that will pave the way to employment. The goal is to have at least 75 percent of these displaced workers hired by June next year, earning an average wage of $15 per hour with economic impact of $93.6M in Central Florida region.

“CareerSource Central Florida is honored to receive this grant from the Orange County Government. It has been a strong supporter in serving career seekers, more especially during this unprecedented time. CSCF has longstanding partnerships in place with key business, education, social service and community organizations throughout Orange County and these ongoing collaborations will benefit all aspects of this grant initiative, including career seeker and employer outreach,” said Pam Nabors, CSCF President and CEO. “Nearly 94 percent of funding will be devoted to customized career consulting, related services and support, and short-term training that benefit Orange County workers.”

The grant program will build upon CSCF’s record of success in serving Orange County residents and business community. In 2019-2020 fiscal year, CSCF has served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses, and helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers throughout Central Florida’s five-county footprint. Grant-funded business development efforts will expand this existing pool of businesses and diverse spectrum of job opportunities to connect prepared Orange County career seekers with employers in need.

“Orange County recognizes the need of our residents to get back on their feet as quickly as possible having been impacted enormously by this pandemic,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Employment and workforce development are key to getting back in the job market, and we thank CareerSource Central Florida for their capabilities, services and dedication to help our residents re-enter the job market and achieve stability.”

In June 2020, Orange County government received $243 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds and it allocated $72.9 million into social services and community needs for residents. Another $36.5 million have been allocated for Direct Assistance to Social-Service Agencies to expand funding for Orange County partner nonprofits. These organizations will work directly with the County to provide continuity of service for residents seeking assistance with homelessness, mental health and substance abuse, food pantries, job retention and childcare.

Workforce Solutions and Strategies

CSCF will provide the following services:

Career Counseling – CSCF’s experienced Career will create Individual Employment Plans for each displaced worker, providing participants with needed career assessment and personalized interventions leading to employment/re-employment, including:

Short- and long-term goal setting,

Resumé review and updating

Soft-skills enhancement training

Specialized skills training via CSCF training partners such as Valencia College and Orange Technical College

Step-by-step guidance during the employment/re-employment process

Training, On-the-Job Training and Internships – When necessary, costs for training (tuition), on-the-job training and internships (employer subsidies) will be paid by CSCF directly to approved training providers and employers in high-growth industries such as Construction, Healthcare, and IT, as well as other emerging sectors.

Support Services – Grant funds will support work and training-related support, including costs for travel/transportation, books, equipment and uniforms.

Orange County has a population of over 1.3 million and nearly 68 percent are residents living and working within the county. More than 20 percent of its workforce are employed in leisure and hospitality industry while 12 percent are in education and health services. As of May 2020, it has the 2nd highest number of unemployment claimants in Florida, at nearly 162,000.