From CareerSource of Central Florida

For this month only, CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is offering eligible Orange County residents guaranteed interviews with participating hiring companies through the Help is Here program, a $7 million grant in CARES Act monies from Orange County Government that aims to provide workforce re-entry and meaningful careers to Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible Orange County residents can receive interviews with participating companies that are currently hiring for various in-demand jobs across Central Florida.

Orange County residents must apply and be enrolled in the Help is Here program no later than Dec. 31, 2020 for the guaranteed interview offer.

“Our goal is to help our community quickly connect to available job opportunities and provide the support and resources they need during this challenging time,” said Mimi Coenen, Chief Operating Officer, CareerSource Central Florida. “CareerSource Central Florida works closely with a number of hiring companies and are here to offer personalized support and assistance to individuals throughout their job search. We encourage career seekers to apply for the Help is Here program as soon as possible and take advantage of this offer as time is limited for the guaranteed job interviews.”

Through the Help is Here program, Orange County residents can receive complimentary customized support from a CSCF Career Consultant throughout their job search activities plus online job preparation training, which cover beneficial topics for those looking to refresh their interview skills and learn the best ways to highlight their value to a potential employer.

Participating companies currently include those in healthcare, transportation or telecommunications with immediate open positions and wages ranging from $11.50-$16/hour. Companies and positions may vary during the limited-time 30-day guaranteed interview offer.

CSCF’s Help is Here Program

To qualify for the Help is Here program, individuals must be at least 18 years of age or older and able to work in the U.S., must verify Orange County residency, and that they have been impacted by COVID-19 (loss of job or reduced hours). Residents must apply for the Help is Here program no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/helpishere/.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.