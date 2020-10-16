In addition to the two job fairs, Orange County residents may be eligible for CSCF’s “Help is Here” program, a $7 million grant in CARES Act monies that aims to provide workforce re-entry and meaningful careers to Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

From CareerSource Central Florida

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) will host two free virtual Healthcare Job Fairs for Central Florida residents seeking entry-level and clinical careers in the healthcare industry. Entry-level positions don’t require a medical license or certification, though there are also positions available for licensed or certified healthcare professionals seeking open clinical positions. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter countries are eligible to register for CSCF’s virtual job fairs.

Major healthcare and medical providers in Central Florida, including Orlando Health and AdventHealth, will be attending CSCF’s two virtual Healthcare Job Fairs, representing various available positions and opportunities.

The first Healthcare Job Fair for entry-level positions will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.. The second, for clinical positions, will be held Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration is now open at www.careersourcecentralflorida.com.

CSCF offers personalized support and services including career consultation, job search preparation, resume assistance and job placement. Orange County residents may be eligible for CSCF’s “Help is Here” program, a $7 million grant in CARES Act monies from Orange County Government that aims to provide workforce re-entry and meaningful careers to Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the “Help is Here” program and how to register, visit www.careersourcentralflorida.com/HelpisHere.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.