In-person appointments and limited walk-ins will be accepted while continuing virtual services for Central Florida residents

From Career Source Central Florida

Beginning Monday, May 3, CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) will increase the number of in-person appointments and will allow a limited number of walk-ins for self-service job search activities — the number of people at each Career Center at any one given time will be based on social distancing guidelines. Customers can make a virtual or in-person appointment on the website CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com or by calling the Contact Center at 1-800-757-4598, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As we continue to see increased demand from residents looking for their next career path, we remain focused on supporting the community and helping individuals get back to work through a variety of career services,” said Mimi Coenen, Chief Operating Officer, CareerSource Central Florida. “Increasing capacity at our Career Centers will allow our team to assist even more residents with consultative services and also provide some time for self-service job search or work registration associated with the state’s re-employment benefits.”

Health and safety remain top priorities, and CSCF continues to abide by local and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Customers and staff will continue to undergo health screenings, wear masks, and practice social distancing at every Career Center.

Residents can visit a CSCF Career Center to conduct self-service job search activities or meet with a dedicated Consultant.

Career service resources include:

Get to Know Us – First time connecting with us? Schedule an initial consultation today to learn about our complimentary career services available.

– First time connecting with us? Schedule an initial consultation today to learn about our complimentary career services available. Advance Your Skills – Expand your career options with training and certification opportunities.

– Expand your career options with training and certification opportunities. Career Coaching – Get one-on-one support to update your resume and practice your interview skills.

– Get one-on-one support to update your resume and practice your interview skills. Career Placement – Let’s get you hired! We’ll connect you with employers hiring right now.

– Let’s get you hired! We’ll connect you with employers hiring right now. Self-Service Job Search Activities – Look for a job or register state-required work search activities in Employ Florida.

Career Center Locations:

West Orange Career Center

9401 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Southeast Orange Career Center

5784 S. Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822

Osceola Career Center

Valencia College, 1800 Denn John Lane, CIT Building, Suite 300, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Lake Career Center

Lake-Sumter State College, 9909 U.S. Hwy 441, Building M#29, Leesburg, FL 34788

Under Refurbishment

*Seminole Career Center (Limited walk-ins, virtual appointments only)

1209 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32773

CareerSource Central Florida is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties.