In light of the recent occurrences surrounding the death of George Floyd, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings is seeking to connect with our community to discuss solutions and alternatives to the civil unrest that many communities are currently experiencing.

Mayor Demings along with the Orange County MLK Initiative would like to invite residents to participate in a Virtual Town Hall Meeting. This event will serve as a forum for federal, state and local leaders to engage our residents to hear their perspectives on the various issues we are facing in order to garner viable solutions that can bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

This kind of forum was already in the works via the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Initiative Community Engagement & Outreach Subcommittee until the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. This will hopefully serve as the first part of an on-going series to hold meaningful dialogue and engage the community in the spirit of non-violence, and cohesiveness.

WebEx will only allow 1,000 attendees, but anyone has the ability to watch via Orange TV/YouTube. In regards to the registration, it will remain open during the duration of the meeting. However, in the event we reach capacity, registration will close to attendees.

To register visit, www.ocfl.net/mlk.

WHERE TO WATCH:

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Watch Live on June 5, visit www.ocfl.net/CandidConversations

https://youtu.be/v6XcxV04iOg

https://vimeo.com/425889451

Orange TV will carry the Virtual Town Hall Meeting live. Viewing options include Channel 488 on Spectrum, Channel 9 on Comcast, 1081 CenturyLink Prism TV, WSWF Channel 10.2 (over the air), and stream live at www.ocfl.net/orangetv and you can view via the Orange TV app on ROKU in the Education category.

For more information and upcoming meetings, visit the MLK Initiative web page, at www.ocfl.net/MLK. For questions or additional information regarding the MLK Initiative contact, mayor@ocfl.net.