From the Apopka Police Department

The City of Apopka Police and Fire Departments have had to make the very difficult decision to cancel their Apopka Public Safety Youth Academy and Fire Camps this summer.

“After careful and thorough review of current CDC and Department of Health guidelines, we have determined that the limitations specific to these camps will prevent many of the great experiences our campers have come to expect and love.

This decision was not made lightly, as summer camp brings so much positive energy and enthusiasm to our community and to our agencies.

We wish Apopka youth to have a great summer and we look forward to seeing you all next year!!”