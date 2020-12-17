By Mildred Austria

Trying to create the perfect high-end living space can be difficult, but there are lots of ways to create an amazing space regardless of your budget. The internet is awash with tips, tutorials and DIY tricks for making your home feel more luxurious and chic without you needing to break the bank, which means that it is now easier than ever to take pride in your décor – and to keep your savings account intact.

Of course, one of the best ways of rejuvenating a tired room is to change up the flooring. Old flooring can drag down the entire space, even if you invest plenty of time into updating the walls and décor – but how can you replace it on a budget?

There are plenty of low-cost options for new floors, such as high gloss laminate flooring. But, can it look and feel as high end as some of its more expensive counterparts? Read more on this below.

Is Laminate Flooring Durable?

If you are searching for the highest possible quality floor, you need to make sure that you are picking something that is going to hold up to your lifestyle. Laminate flooring is certainly affordable, but that doesn’t mean that it will only last you a few years before it begins to look tired or worn down.

A good quality high gloss laminate flooring will be incredibly durable, which means that it will be capable of lasting you a very long time. They are hard wearing, which means that the usual wear and tear will not lead to unsightly scratches in the laminate, and the right maintenance can help to ensure that everything is kept looking as good as new.

What’s more, keeping it looking clean and fresh is also incredibly straightforward. A quick run-over with the hoover, and the occasional wipe with the right cleaning products, is all that this flooring will need. When a high-end look is the ultimate goal, a floor that does not require constant upkeep just to look its best will prove ideal for you.

As you begin your search for the right flooring, you should remember that not all laminate is created equally. By investing in a good deal for high-quality laminate flooring, you will be sure to find that it lasts you a lot longer than you thought it would initially – a must for anyone who does not want to spend more in the long run.

Does It Come in Different Styles?

When we think about laminate flooring, we might have one very precise idea about what it looks like in our heads. However, this is far from the reality, and there is certainly no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to laminate. From a deep, luxurious walnut to a bright and modern pine, you will find that there are some brilliant choices out there that could help you create all sorts of elegant rooms – even on the tightest of budgets.

You should be able to find high gloss laminate flooring in any color and finish that you could possibly want. There are so many different styles out there to explore, and each one could bring something special to the room you are creating.

How are You Dressing It?

A high price point is never a prerequisite for style – interior design, much like fashion and art, is guided by the creativity and ingenuity of those pursuing it. In the case of laminate flooring, the final result is often down to what you make of it – provided you shop from a quality supplier, of course.

Remember that a rug can be used to protect the floor, but it can also be used to accentuate the laminate itself, and to break up a larger room for a more homely feel.

You can also choose many of the awesome designer-imitation furniture options that could help to bring the prestige of a room up. No matter what, the right styling of a room can make it look high-end, no matter how affordable the items inside it are.

Final Thoughts

So, can laminate flooring be high-end? Provided you choose a high quality product, and that you utilize the right dressings and styling, it most definitely can be. Not only does it offer a versatile and timeless alternative to other affordable options, such as carpet, but the various styles in which it is available will offer you plenty of choice for creating the space of your dreams.

Keep an eye on the sales and see if you can grab some high-quality flooring at an affordable price. It might be easier than you think for you to find something that is affordable and friendly to your budget, while also looking high-end and luxurious.