International Winners

Every year, 20 miles south of Apopka, a slew of professional golfers pour into Orlando and the surrounding areas. In reality, the 120 hopefuls and their staff come to town to play at the Bay Hill Golf Club where the annual Arnold Palmer Invitational is held.

Though the inundation of golfers, caddies, fans, analysts, and other golf enthusiasts occurs outside Apopka, it’s been 11 years since an Apopka resident participated in the API. In 2008, Cliff Kresge stepped in to replace Ernie Els, who fell sick and was unable to participate in the tournament.

Unfortunately, Kresge didn’t place high. The only other run-in with Apopka golf celebrity is the infamous long drive of Orange County native, Maurice Allen. But, in recent years, Apopka residents and golf fans have kept their eyes on the invitational for another reason: there hasn’t been a US golfer to win in four years.

In 2016, Australian Jason Day won and, the next year, fellow Aussie Marc Leishman took the tournament. In 2018, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the invitational and, last year, it was fellow European Francesco Molinari of Italy to win.

Has the invitational become a ground for international golfers to prove their worth? Or will an American retake the title during the invitational set for March 5-8, 2020?

2020 Hopefuls

Rory McIlroy is a favorite for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one of only 120 elite golfers invited to the putting greens at the Bay Hill Club outside Orlando. As aforementioned, the Northern Ireland native was the third consecutive international golfer to take the API title in 2018. A two-time PGA Championship title-winner, his performances since then have given him great odds in the upcoming tournament at Harding Park, though his last PGA Championship title came back in 2014.

Right behind McIlroy is a sleeping giant: Tiger Woods. Woods holds the record for most wins at the API, with a staggering 8 wins that put him 6 wins ahead of his nearest competitors. Though widely considered an American sports hero, the golfer is often slated as a wildcard and is placed behind McIlroy for this year’s API odds.

Brooks Koepka may be the hero America needs for the upcoming API. Ranked second in the PGA Tour World Ranking, and the only golfer to win both the PGA Championship and the US Open in one year since Woods did it in 2000, Koepka is a favorite for many.

Unfortunately, Koepka has been off to a rocky start with a knee injury in early 2020, leaving many to wonder if he’ll arrive for the API in March, or even the Championship in San Francisco in May.

Photos by Unsplash