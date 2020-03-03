Progress is affecting every aspect of our lives. In the 21st century, you don’t have the luxury of getting accustomed to a certain way of things. Not if you don’t want to get left behind.

The rate at which technology pushes forward grows exponentially. And business has always been about those who are not afraid to take the lead and be at the forefront of innovation.

The sheer size of the industry and the speed of its growth is so drastic that it’s no longer possible to just blow off calculating all the variables. One person can hardly deal with all the data the modern business world has to offer.

Keeping your hand on the pulse of the current situation on the global market is what will help you maintain the business afloat.

The Current State of Things

Fortunately, it’s fairly easy to find lots of helpful tools that will provide you with pretty much any information you’ll ever need, be it related to your business or not so much:

Performance statistics;

Global market statistics;

Task management;

Scheduling statistics and advice.

These make up just a tiny fraction of what modern business intelligence tools can provide you with today. And this is by no means the case of quantity over quality.

Automated sorting systems and customer service chatbots are handling their designated tasks pretty well. Especially considering their current capabilities are thought to be the very first ginger steps software development is taking.

Human supervision and support are still a vital part of any system, but you can already see the changes new technologies bring. Office analysts are slowly making way for cloud workers.

Static boards and spreadsheets are dying out and are being replaced with digital reports and interactive online boards. The need for personal face-to-face interaction is losing its role in favor of efficiency.

And that creates a sea of opportunities for the younger generation. Making a living without even leaving your room has become a reality.

Things are moving too far too fast. For instance, the ability to gather an impressive and competent team for a specific task without the constraints of the geographical location has made it possible to outsource your paperwork simply by typing write my essay for me no plagiarism into your search engine.

Prognosis

Now, you might think there’s absolutely nowhere to go; further, everything is already discovered and mastered. All the complex and layered business intelligence tools are more or less the best you can get.

But the matter of fact is, the current systems can’t handle the sheer volume. You may be okay for now as a small to medium-sized start-up, but large companies’ analysts are struggling.

So we have to take another step forward, but where to? The answer is AI-powered systems.

Artificial intelligence may still be a bit of a futuristic thing to throw around. However, the progress science has achieved in developing self-learning programs is pretty impressive.

This slow and steady progress will eventually allow us to analyze insane loads of information with the current manual approach simply takes too much time and effort to do it efficiently.

Even despite all this, when it comes to 2020, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see the fabled takeover of machines. Ignoring the predictions that 40% of current analytics will be automated, BI analysts are still very much needed to aid big companies to make sense of the terabytes of data they receive on a daily basis.

In fact, there is a growing shortage of qualified specialists in this field.

How to Make Use of It

The implications of AI technology progress are pretty exciting. On the one hand, researching and introducing innovations into the business can help you get the upper hand on a competitive market. Even though much of the systems available today are either basic or experimental, getting a grasp on how they work is definitely an advantage.

On the other hand, complete automatization seems to be too far in the future to dismiss manual work altogether. The shortage of personnel in the BI analytics field opens up tons of opportunities for young and ambitious specialists.

Becoming a qualified data analyst in this field has immense prospects, provided you have what it takes.

There are several ways you can go about getting into this sort of work, which allows for some space for a maneuver. However, analytics is very much like a STEM field.

You should be one hundred percent sure it is what you need before you go ahead and pursue a related degree or get a job. The prospects can be tempting, but your personal aptitude is what matters most.

Final Words

The way business is handled rapidly changes with the rise of new technologies. And adapting to this process is extremely important not only for established companies but also for the younger generation of entrepreneurs.

Overall it seems that the introduction of new methods and systems into work evens out the field. This will allow for small projects to stay on the market, even surrounded by massive corporations.