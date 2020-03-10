Budget accords spell ‘big win’ for affordable housing, Forever Florida trust funds

Focus on the Legislature
By John Haughey | The Center Square
- Since assuming office last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lobbied state lawmakers to stop diverting money from affordable housing and environmental lands trust funds into other priorities.
After a of weekend budget conferencing between the Senate and House, it appears lawmakers – many seeking re-election on November’s ballot – are heeding the governor’s call.
The House has conceded to the Senate’s plan and DeSantis’ budget request to fully fund the Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund at $387 million. The House initially sought $144 million.
The Sadowski fund was created in 1992 to leverage private and federal funding for affordable and workforce housing. Its 10 cent surcharge for every $100 paid on real estate transactions was doubled to 20 cents in 1995. This year, it is projected to generate nearly $400 million.
Last year, lawmakers swept $125 million of the fund’s $332 million into general funds and $115 million into Hurricane Michael recovery.
In 2018, Sadowski money was used to finance the $400 million response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The Senate’s fiscal year 2021 plan allocates $267 million to the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program and $120 million for the affordable apartments program.
The House’s offer is $225 million for SHIP, $115 million for affordable apartments and $30 million for hurricane housing recovery.
The important thing is, “We’re not going to sweep the affordable housing trust funds this year,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said Saturday night.
“I think that’s a big win this session,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Travis Cummings, R-Fleming Island, said.
The agreement drew immediate applause from House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Cutler Bay.
“This is great news for working Floridians,” he said in a statement. “A family shouldn’t see all of their money consumed by rent because of our high real estate prices.”
“Our state has a growing affordable housing crisis, and this shows that Tallahassee is finally dedicating the resources needed to help Florida’s working families,” Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, said.
Forever Florida also will see a boost. The Senate plan sets aside $125 million, DeSantis seeks $120 million and the House allocates $20 million.
“We’re making substantial progress to get much closer to where the Senate is at, frankly,” Cummings said of the House’s reported $100 million Florida Forever offer.
Florida Forever is funded by a 70-cents-per-$100 documentary stamp excise tax levied on property deeds and a 35-cents-per-$100 excise tax on promissory notes and other documents.
In January, state economists projected the fund would collect $2.87 billion in revenues. One third – $945.12 million – must be deposited to Florida Forever, where $157.69 million is committed to debt service, leaving $787.43 million.
Of that $787.43 million, at least $644 million will be dedicated to DeSantis’ proposed four-year, $2.5 billion Everglades restoration initiative. The governor asked for $625 million in this year’s budget, and lawmakers approved $680 million. This year, both chambers are proposing about $20 million more than DeSantis’ request.