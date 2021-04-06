Breaking News

From the Apopka Police Department

Pablo Hernandez-Santa Cruz, 30 years old, of Apopka turned himself in today at the Orange County Jail on charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on March 24th, 2021 from the area of US 441 and 1st Street in Apopka. Investigators responded to the crash and recovered evidence from the scene that assisted them in identifying the suspect vehicle. During the investigation they discovered photographic evidence of the vehicle and its driver. The information gathered led investigators to the home of Hernandez-Santa Cruz where the vehicle was recovered and identification of him as the owner of the vehicle was made.

Due to the thorough investigation an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Santa Cruz was obtained. Due to the mounting pressure of the case against him, he turned himself in to the Orange County Jail to face charges.

The Apopka Police Department would like to thank all involved in the successful identification of Hernandez-Santa Cruz and his vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is known.