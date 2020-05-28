Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement he made on his Facebook page.

“(I just) wanted to give you an update today, May 28th… I tested positive for COVID-19, and I will be doing a self-quarantine for the next two weeks. I feel fine. I didn’t even know that I was sick, of course. I went down to get the antibody test. And after the first test, they said they wanted to test me again, so I figured something was up. And after the second test, they were moving a little more carefully and cautiously around me. The doctor’s eyes got kind of big, and [he] told me that I had indeed tested positive for COVID, twice, to make sure that the tests weren’t faulty… other people were tested who all tested negative. So, I tested. Now I will quarantine.

Greenberg also used the statement to warn others to take precautions.

“I want everyone to take this as, sort of a notice and reminder that anybody can come down with this. I feel fine, but you know there are other people more at risk and in a higher risk age group and category than I am, so I’ll get through this, I’ll be fine. I’m going to self-quarantine for two weeks, and I’ll be fine. I’ll get through this. Everyone, be careful. Wash your hands regularly, get tested, and you know, we move forward. I’ll get through this. And I’ll be fine. I just wanted to give everybody an update, and you know, let you know what’s going on. So…this can happen to anybody. I’ll keep you guys updated. And keep me in your thoughts.”

Greenberg has been the Seminole County Tax Collector since January of 2017 and has been a vocal opponent against some restrictions placed on Seminole County because of the pandemic, even alluding to disobeying orders from the county or state.

“We need to open the damn economy,” he wrote on his twitter account on April 15th. “Burning down the house in order to save it is not working and total bull****. Enough already. Perhaps, it’s time to disobey the orders and stand up to our civil liberties being sh*t on.”

In Seminole County, 465 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 deaths. In Florida, there have been 52,255 positive tests, with 2,259 deaths. In the US, 1.75 million have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, with over 103,000 dying.