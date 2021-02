Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting last night in South Apopka.

According to an OCSO statement, at approximately 11:30 last night a male victim sustained gunshot wounds at a residence on the 200 block of East 17th Street and was transported to a hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are known.