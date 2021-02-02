Updated:

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the victim from last night’s shooting in South Apopka.

According to the report, 26-year-old Deontae Holmes was shot at least once by an unknown assailant. He was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

According to an earlier OCSO statement, at approximately 11:30 last night Holmes sustained gunshot wounds at a residence on the 200 block of East 17th Street.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the OCSO.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are known.