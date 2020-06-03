Bars and concert halls can reopen at 50% capacity inside, and full capacity outside when customers are seated to be served.
Long term care facilities will continue to not be open to visitors at this time as DeSantis wants to keep them a top priority in protecting them from the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis’ “Safe, Smart, Steb-by-Step” plant remains the strategy for reopening in phase 2.
Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be required to submit plans to be included in the Phase 2 reopening.
DeSantis also denounced the “murder” of George Floyd and said he that the knee-hold technique should never be used. “You’ve got to identify those people and get them out,” he said about law enforcement that have multiple complaints against them.
