From Staff Reports

Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that bars, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers may now all operate at full capacity, with limited social distancing protocols. Additionally, reopening instructions were provided for recreation parks and beaches, large venues, sporting events, theme parks, retail businesses and personal service businesses such as hair and nail salons, barber shops, etc.

“Bars, pubs and nightclubs that derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols,” the Phase 3 Reopening Plan states.

The Plan continues, “Businesses should maintain adequate sanitation practices among employees and patrons during all hours of operation. Menus, if laminated, should be cleaned after each usage. Paper menus should be designed for single use and then disposed of immediately after use.”

As far as recreation and state parks go, including beaches, the Plan indicates they can now fully open, including overnight accommodations.

Large venues such as movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, casinos, etc, should re-open fully with limited social distancing protocols as well.

Large sporting events, theme parks and large spectator sporting events should consider reducing capacity with limited social distancing protocols.

Personal services businesses such as cosmetology salons, barber shops and nail salons,

should operate under full capacity but should consider the following mitigation measures:

Continue to maintain adequate sanitation practices for employees and patrons.

Regularly clean and disinfect working stations and equipment between interactions with customers to the greatest frequency feasible.

Remove all unnecessary, frequent-touch items such as magazines, newspapers, service menus, any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.

Operators of retail businesses should also operate at full capacity but should continue to maintain adequate sanitation practices for employees and patrons.