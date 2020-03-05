From Biden Press Office

Today, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings of Orlando released the following statement endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States:

“As an African-American female growing up in Florida, I realized early on that I wanted to be a public servant.

“I chose tough jobs, or maybe they chose me.

“As a former social worker, career law enforcement officer, and chief of police, I’ve seen the best and the worst of America. What I know from my past experience is that America is at its best when every person has an opportunity to succeed.

“As Dr. King once said, the ultimate measure of a man is not where he, or she, stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where they stand in times of challenge and controversy .” Joe Biden has been there during some of the toughest times and continues to fight for all Americans.

“That is why I am so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States.

“My husband likes to say, ‘the best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance’ and I have done just that. Joe Biden has fought for every American regardless of the color of their skin, gender, zip code, sexual orientation, religion, or bank account.

“My mother was a maid and my father was a janitor. They went to work every day. Joe Biden understands that he can fight for those who struggle to make ends meet, like my parents, without demonizing those who don’t.

“Joe Biden has a strong, unwavering record of fighting for health care for all Americans, voting rights, civil rights, equality, as well as protecting crime victims and reducing gun violence.

“As a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, I am particularly concerned about conditions around the world, and Vice President Biden’s experience in foreign affairs is untouchable.

“I love the Democratic Party, and I truly believe the Party is the only hope our country has right now to protect our democracy, restore trust in our government, uphold the rule of law, and unite us all as Americans. We must continue to win up and down the ballot.

“United we stand and united we win! Vice President Joe Biden is the right person for the job in this very important moment in time.”

This morning, Demings announced her support on CNN.

