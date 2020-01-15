Speaker Nancy Pelosi today announced the seven House Democrats who will act as the Impeachment Managers in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The managers are Reps. Adam Schiff of California, who will be the lead manager; Jerry Nadler of New York, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado, Zoe Lofgren of California, Val Demings of Florida, and Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

The managers have varied biographies: Schiff was a federal prosecutor; Demings was a police chief; several are attorneys, and Lofgren was a staffer on the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon impeachment and a House member during the Clinton impeachment.

“This is about the Constitution of the United States and it’s important for the president to know and Putin to know that American voters — voters in America — should decide who our president is,” Pelosi said at a press conference with the managers.

Demings released this statement:

Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), a member of the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, was appointed by Speaker Pelosi as an Impeachment Manager to present the case for impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help defend our republic in this incredible moment in history,” said Demings. I hope that every American who believes in democracy will take a stand.

“The president has been given an incredible responsibility and opportunity to serve the American people. Instead, he has abandoned his oath of office and the Constitution, choosing to put his interest before the national interest. The evidence against the president is overwhelming. The president abused his office to try to cheat in the 2020 election, and then covered it up. He shall be held accountable.

“I understand that the politics of impeachment are difficult for many Senators. But I have not written off the Senate. Each Senator still has the power to do the right thing. I know that as each Senator considers whether to side with justice or corruption, the voices of the American people will matter.”

