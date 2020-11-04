Election results for Apopka and Orange County

From Staff Reports

Despite a record number of Apopka casting ballots in the 2020 election, it will take one more cycle of voting to determine who sits in seat #2 of the Apopka City Commission. Diane Velazquez, former Apopka City Commissioner, and first time candidate Yesenia Baron will face off again in December. Velazquez received 10,318 votes, 42.6%, and while she received the most votes of the four candidates competing for Seat #2, it wasn’t enough to avoid the run off with Baron, who received 6,157 votes, 25.34%.

Gene Knight, who ran for Seat #1 in 2018, came in third place with 4,028 votes, 16.57%, while Nick Nesta, also a first-time candidate, came in fourth place in the four-person race, receiving 3,799 votes, 15.63%.

Over 24,000 Apopka voters cast ballots in this special election, which was by far the highest turnout in a city commission election.

UPDATED at 10:12pm: Here are the rest of the election results in Orange County, as reported by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections:

FEDERAL

US Representative in Congress District 10

Vennia Francois (REP) 136,019 votes (36.41%)

Val Demings (DEM) 237,189 votes (63.49%)

Write-In 386 votes (.10%)

STATE

State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit

Monique Worrell (DEM) 392.233 votes (66.52%)

Jose Torroella (NPA) 197,376 votes (33.48%)

State Senator District 11

Joshua Eli Adams (REP) 78,713 votes (35.06%)

Randolph Bracy (DEM) 145,789 votes (64.94%)

COUNTY

Property Appraiser

Amy Mercado (DEM) 505,141 votes (96.13%)

Tim Loucks (WRI) 20,347 votes (3.87%)

Sheriff

John Mina, Incumbent (DEM) 523,446 votes (95.31%)

Tim Lucas Adams (WRI) 25,781 votes (4.69%)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1

Bobby Agagnina 153.644 votes (30.43%)

Nate Douglas 246,779 votes (48.88%)

Tim Veigle 104,485 votes (20.69%)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2

Karolyn Campbell 361,503 votes (71.48%)

Sean L. McQuade 144,236 votes (28.52%)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3

Raquel Lozano 270,125 votes (54.73%)

Daniel Romeo 169,288 votes (34.3%)

Vibert “Issa” White 54,147 votes (10.97%)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5

Mark Meta 165,769 votes (33.26%)

Jimm Middleton 117,014 votes (23.48%)

Alaina Shaleen Slife 215,616 votes (43.26%)