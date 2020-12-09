From Staff Reports

It took a resignation, an election, and a runoff, but Diane Velazquez is returning to the Apopka City Commission. Velazquez defeated Yesenia Baron in the special election runoff for Seat #2 with 3,374 votes (58.36%) of the vote, exceeding Baron, who received 2,407 (58.36%).

“First, I want to acknowledge my opponent, Yesenia Baron, and thank her for a well-run race,” Velazquez posted on her Facebook page. “I am honored at the trust placed in me by Apopka’s voters to complete the remaining 15 months of the term left by the previous sitting commissioner. I could not have done this without the support of an army of volunteers and the Apopka Professional Firefighters Local 5293. I want to thank each and every person who donated, walked neighborhoods, and waved signs. Most importantly, I want to thank all the residents for coming out to vote in this important local election. I am ready to take my seat to represent you with professionalism, integrity and accessibility.”

“Although I did not win my race tonight for City Council, I do want to give credit where credit is due,” Baron posted on her Facebook page. “I want to thank Alan for helping me run my campaign. I also want to thank Michelle Bergstein-Fontanez and her Amazing team Event Industry Marketing by BeatCreative for my 3 flyer designs they were spectacular! Thank you Sarah for helping me canvass and organizing the troops. Finally, I want to thank all my supporters from donating to sign waving, I truly appreciate all of you!! I thank the Lord for the perseverance and the stamina to walk and speak to my constituents. It has taught me so much. Thank you again!”

Despite a record-high turnout in the general election (over 24,000), only 5,781 voted in the runoff – with 4,509 of those voting by mail.

Alice Nolan, the Seat #2 Apopka City Commissioner, resigned from the City Council in August, which triggered the special election. Nolan defeated then-incumbent Velazquez in a 2018 runoff for Seat #2.

In the general election, Velazquez received 10,318 votes, 42.6%, while Baron received 6,157 votes, 25.34%.

Tonight’s results were similar to the City Commission elections for Seats #3 and #4 in March. In those elections, Seat #3 Commissioner Doug Bankson claimed 4,393 votes (60%), while Seat #4 Commissioner Kyle Becker received 4,472 votes (62%).

Velazquez will have to defend her commission seat again in March of 2022 when the next cycle of Apopka municipal elections take place. Also on the ballot in 2022 will be the City Commission Seat #1 currently held by Commissioner Alexander H. Smith, and the Apopka Mayoral election – Bryan Nelson is the incumbent.