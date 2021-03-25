Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a hit-and-run incident last night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

According to the APD release, at approximately 8 pm on Wednesday night, a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of 328 W. Main Street resulting in a fatality. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

The vehicle being sought by the APD is a silver or gray sedan with front driver side damage and missing the driver side mirror. The Apopka Police Department is seeking information from anyone in the area during the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and the Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the APD at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net. Individuals with information can also call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The APD did not release the name of the victim.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are known.