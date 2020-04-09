UPDATE ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE

From the Apopka Police Department

On March 23, 2020 at approximately 5:30 a.m. the Apopka Police Department responded to 1167 Old Apopka Rd regarding shots being fired into the residence. Two victims were struck by the gunfire, a 9-year-old female and a 63-year-old male. Both victims are currently recovering from their injuries.

On April 8, 2020 an Arrest Warrant was obtained on a 16-year-old male*, for Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm with a Firearm, and Shooting into an Occupied Residence.

The suspect is currently in custody in Orange County Department of Juvenile Justice. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing additional information at this time.

*The Apopka Voice has a policy not to release photos or names of minors.