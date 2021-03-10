From the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

After an extensive national search for a new president and CEO, the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce has found its next leader.

Cate Manley, the current CEO of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity in Missouri, will be starting as the chamber’s president and CEO starting April 19.

“From my view, the Apopka area is poised to truly reach its potential in the next few years and the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is on a trajectory to become a regional leader,” Manley says. “Opportunities to be at the start of something great don’t come along often and I’m thrilled to be joining this team.”

While at Habitat for Humanity, she increased revenues of their ReStore by 40 percent and quadrupled the number of homes the organization provided annually. She increased revenue by more than 150 percent through added offerings in training and launching an estate giving campaign to receive homes, buildings, and vehicles.

Prior to that, Manley was a college president for American Institute Holdings, where she oversaw two college campuses, in Celebration and Denver. Cate also worked with EduK Group where she oversaw eight colleges serving 23,000 students. While working for EduK, she spent time in Central Florida as the company’s vice president of public affairs and corporate development.

In 2016, she was named a “Changemaker” and was invited to attend the White House United State of Women Summit by President Barack Obama.

“Cate’s diverse background certainly appealed to what we were looking for as we redefine how a chamber of commerce entwines with the larger community,” says Tim Clark, CEO, AdventHealth Apopka, and chairman, Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, our chamber started an economic development partnership with the City of Apopka to truly make a difference in the future of our region and she has the exact background and skills to make this happen.”

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson and Orange County School Board member Melissa Byrd met with Manley before she was hired and both are looking forward to what she can bring to the region.

“Our relationship with the chamber is certainly key to the future of Apopka and utilizing Cate’s experience in non-profits and in business leadership will be critical as we move forward together,” Nelson says.

Manley replaces Robert Agrusa, who became the president & CEO of the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association on March 1.

For more information on the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.ApopkaChamber.org.