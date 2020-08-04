Alice Nolan, the Seat #2 Apopka City Commissioner, has resigned from the City Council in a letter sent to the City of Apopka this afternoon.
In a brief statement, Nolan wrote:
It is with great sadness that I write this Resignation Letter. Due to circumstances beyond my control I am unable to continue my obligations as City Commissioner of Apopka effective end of day of August 4, 2020. It has been an honor and a learning experience working with everyone at the city. I ask kindly that you will continue the work we as a commission have started on affordable housing, all inclusive playgrounds and to consider districting and term limits.
Thank You,
Alice Nolan/Apopka City Commissioner Seat 2″
Nolan, 31, received 1,702 votes (58.95%) in a runoff-election to defeat then-incumbent Diane Velazquez in 2018 for Seat #2, after running unsuccessfully for Seat #3 in 2014. Nolan missed several City Council meetings before announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details are known.
