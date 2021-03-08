From the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

14-year-old Zaraya Marie Manderville (DOB 11/05/2006) has been missing from the area of Borga Court in the Country Address Subdivision of Apopka since approximately 7pm this evening.

Zaraya is described as a black female, long black hair possibly in a ponytail, brown eyes, 5’5”, and 120lbs. Zaraya was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a purple scarf over her head and black pants. She was carrying two backpacks, one being pink with flowers and the second being multicolored.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Zaraya is urged to call The Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).