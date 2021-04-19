From the Apopka Police Department

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from the Apopka area.

Jaylie Nicole Farrow, age 10, was last seen in the area of North Fairway Drive, in Apopka on April 19th, at approximately 10:30 am. Jaylie left the residence wearing a grey hoodie with flowers, black leggings with rips and carrying a red backpack.

Jaylie is described as 4’8”, 60 lbs, brown eyes, with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department (407-703-1757) or their local law enforcement agency.