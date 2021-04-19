From the Apopka Police Department

Update:

At 6:18 pm missing juvenile Jaylie Nicole Farrow, age 10, was safely located in the Apopka area. She is reported to be in good health and is being reunited with her family. The Apopka Police Department would like to thank everyone for their attention to this incident in the safe return of Jaylie.

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing girl from the Apopka area.

Jaylie Nicole Farrow, age 10, was last seen in the area of North Fairway Drive, in Apopka on April 19th, at approximately 10:30 am. Jaylie left the residence wearing a grey hoodie with flowers, black leggings with rips and carrying a red backpack.

Jaylie is described as 4’8”, 60 lbs, brown eyes, with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department (407-703-1757) or their local law enforcement agency.