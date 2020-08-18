Spaces are available at most of the organization’s Club locations; the fee is only $30 for the entire school year.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is now registering children ages 6 – 18 for its after-school programs in Orange, Lake, Seminole, Osceola and Brevard Counties. Spaces are available at most of the organization’s Club locations; the fee is only $30 for the entire school year.

Because of the stay-at-home learning option in the public schools, Boys & Girls Clubs have more openings for after-school programming than in previous years.

Apopka Location

John Bridges Community Center: 445 West 13th St., 32703; Satesh ‘Randy’ Sookhan, Director, 407.254.9416, ssookhan@bgccf.org

The Clubs have adopted strict protocols to protect Club members and staff: all children and staff are temperature checked upon entering the Club, and must wear face masks while inside the Club; the child-to-staff ratio has been reduced to 9:1, to allow for 6 ft. of social distancing at all times; hand-washing and disinfecting of common areas follow a strict schedule; and deep-cleaning takes place daily.

“Naturally, our first priority – especially in the midst of a public health crisis – remains the health and safety of our children and staff,” said Gary Cain, BGCCF’s President & CEO. “At the same time, we realize that many of our children are safer coming to our Clubs during the day than remaining at home. Our after-school programming allows parents to maintain employment, knowing their children are being well-cared for by trusted adults, and helping their families, and our region, to recover economically.”

All programming has been creatively adapted to cater to allow for social distancing, and falls under the categories of Academic Excellence, Good Character & Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. Most Clubs remain open from after school until 7 pm, but closing times may vary by location.

A list of Club locations and contact information can be found at https://www.bgccf.org/locations/. Parents interested in registering their child(ren) should contact the relevant Club location directly, or call (407) 841-6855.

For 75 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has provided at-risk children from the local community, between the ages of 6 and 18, with a safe place to learn and grow. Our membership totals more than 16,000 young people at 35 Clubs and middle school sites in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Lake and Nassau Counties. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Learn more at 407.841.6855, www.bgccf.org, facebook.com/bgccf, or Instagram bgccf_clubs.