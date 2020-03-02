The “Dynamic Duo” will be the “Dynamic Uno” this Monday with Dr. Terry Vincent Polite stepping in as a guest co-host w/ Greg Jackson.

Host Rod Love will dial in briefly from Dayton Ohio as he tours with several Florida law enforcement agencies and Florida clergy to get a first hand look at the effectiveness of the “Police And Clergy Together” (PACT) community gun violence reduction initiatives.

Tune in to Greg Jackson and Dr. Polite as they address former Vice President Joe Biden’s South Carolina Phenomenon, the presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns, the Coronavirus and yes, keeping the locals honest, taking a swing at local elections.

The question still remains, How valuable is the Black Vote? Is it taken for granted?

