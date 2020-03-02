From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson
The “Dynamic Duo” will be the “Dynamic Uno” this Monday with Dr. Terry Vincent Polite stepping in as a guest co-host w/ Greg Jackson.
Host Rod Love will dial in briefly from Dayton Ohio as he tours with several Florida law enforcement agencies and Florida clergy to get a first hand look at the effectiveness of the “Police And Clergy Together” (PACT) community gun violence reduction initiatives.
Tune in to Greg Jackson and Dr. Polite as they address former Vice President Joe Biden’s South Carolina Phenomenon, the presidential candidates who have suspended their campaigns, the Coronavirus and yes, keeping the locals honest, taking a swing at local elections.
The question still remains, How valuable is the Black Vote? Is it taken for granted?
Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let's Talk Nation on LET'S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB, online at www.wokbradio.com, on Facebook @letstalkaboutitlive or call-in to 407-894-1680.
Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was recently named the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.
Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.
Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.
