The world of online gambling has certainly expanded over the last few years. There’s so much to choose from today, with hundreds if not thousands of different gaming options out there.

Here we look at the best new online casinos that have popped up in the last year or two and which you might like to give a try.

1. Playigo

With more than 1,800 games to choose from, Playigo is perhaps one of the most exciting casinos to hit the market in the last few years. What makes it a brilliant option for new gamers and those looking to swap casinos is the number of special offers for new signups.

That includes matching 100% of your first deposit up to $100. Make four deposits and you could end up with as much as $600 in free plays. The great news is that Playigo works well on all devices, including mobile, so you can have a lot of fun on the move.

2. Betiton

If you love your sports games, Betiton is a perfect choice. It offers a variety of slots and live games and the company allows a wide range of payment options. While no live casino or jackpot slots are available for US players, the platform has proved popular in other international locations including Canada and the EU.

The casino provides a bunch of well-known games from providers including BetSoft, Red Tiger and IGT and they’ve put a lot of effort into a product that works seamlessly on mobile.

3. Slot Hunter

With 2,500 games to choose from, Slot Hunter certainly delivers on all fronts. For those who love their bonuses, the casino has perhaps more choice than many others on the market. Not only does the welcome package give you up to $500 and 200 free spins, but there is also a loyalty reward system that keeps you wanting to come back for more.

As with most casinos nowadays, being mobile-friendly is essential and Slot Hunter looks great on any size screen, easy and intuitive to play even for beginners.

4. Wildz Casino

From slots and blackjack to live dealer games and roulette, all your favourite options are here at this exciting new online casino. Wildz Casino offers a huge bunch of bonus spins and is yet another great mobile experience for users around the world.

With a 24/7 live chat support service and the chance to try out games for free, it’s one of the most user-friendly new casinos on the market.

5. Joo Casino

Great for beginners and experienced users alike, Joo Casino offers another raft of bonuses not only for new signups but existing customers as well. Daily, weekly, and monthly bonus are aplenty and combine with online tournaments where you can test your luck against other players around the world.

It’s excellent on mobile, whether android, iOS or Windows. With games from stables such as Pragmatic Play and BetSoftGames, to name just a few, there’s a catalogue of thousands of slots, roulette, and live poker to keep you entertained.

6. Boss Casino

With more than 1,500 games across the gambling spectrum, Boss Casino is one of the best beginner-friendly sites around now. As new online casinos go it has the full mobile-friendly experience with live dealer games and some impressive bonuses.

Like most other sites nowadays, Boss Casino is built on solid HTML5 which makes it exceptional on any device, whether you’re in the home or on the move. There’s a large number of slots to choose from such as Wolf Gold and Gonzo’s Quest but if live Blackjack or poker is your thing, however, you won’t be disappointed.

With plenty of options and amazing graphics, these new online casinos are just a few of the options to choose from whether you want a game of skill or luck. With great bonuses and strong loyalty programs, you have everything you need to gamble with freedom and fun around the world.