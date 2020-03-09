This Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” catch up on the latest regarding the Democratic Presidential feud brewing between social liberals (Senator Bernie Sanders) and moderates (former V. P. Joe Biden). The Duo will address whether or not the “Black” vote is having an impact on the democratic presidential primary and what implications will this have on state, local and national elections.

Has the Black community realized the benefits of “Being Respected versus Being Liked” and taken for granted? Will this have significant legislative policy and appropriations engagement from Florida’s republican legislative leaders as a result their impact as a viable voting block? Will local governments (Cities & Counties) take more seriously the issues that affect the minority electorate? Will law enforcement engagement and relationships improve based on mutual respect of minority communities? Questions that need to be asked and answered by you.

With the emergence of outspoken, strategic, methodical community sermon-based leadership practices as evident by Bishop Derrick McRae, Experience Christian Center and Pastor Russ Beacham, New Church of Faith; nonpartisan, non-politicized efforts to address economic deprivation, crime/criminal justice reform and leadership accountability is front and center in 2020.

Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, (Population of the Independent Voting Block) these and other topics are discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!