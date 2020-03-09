From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson
This Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” catch up on the latest regarding the Democratic Presidential feud brewing between social liberals (Senator Bernie Sanders) and moderates (former V. P. Joe Biden). The Duo will address whether or not the “Black” vote is having an impact on the democratic presidential primary and what implications will this have on state, local and national elections.
Has the Black community realized the benefits of “Being Respected versus Being Liked” and taken for granted? Will this have significant legislative policy and appropriations engagement from Florida’s republican legislative leaders as a result their impact as a viable voting block? Will local governments (Cities & Counties) take more seriously the issues that affect the minority electorate? Will law enforcement engagement and relationships improve based on mutual respect of minority communities? Questions that need to be asked and answered by you.
With the emergence of outspoken, strategic, methodical community sermon-based leadership practices as evident by Bishop Derrick McRae, Experience Christian Center and Pastor Russ Beacham, New Church of Faith; nonpartisan, non-politicized efforts to address economic deprivation, crime/criminal justice reform and leadership accountability is front and center in 2020.
Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, (Population of the Independent Voting Block) these and other topics are discussed by two of the most-influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!
Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was recently named the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.
The show airs on WOKB 1680AM on Mondays from 7-8 PM. You may also stream it online here.
Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.
Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.
To join the conversation tonight, call Let’s Talk About It at 407-894-1680.