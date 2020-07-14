From the Orange County Newsroom

In an effort to prepare for the peak of hurricane season, Orange County Government is hosting a free self-serve sandbag program for residents at five Orange County Park locations starting July 16 through July 30, 2020.

The program is free and open to all Orange County residents. Households will receive free PPE at each location.

SAFETY MEASURES

In Orange County, individuals who visit the park locations for the sandbag program will be required to wear a facial covering consistent with CDC guidelines and the county’s Executive Order. Orange County is requesting voluntary compliance to help keep all of the community safe and protected. Visit Orange County’s web page to read the full Executive Order.

PROGRAM DETAILS

All supplies will be provided (e.g., bags, tools, sand); filling tools will be available however; citizens are encouraged to bring their own shovel/spade to fill the sand bags.

Limit 10 sandbags per household.

A “how-to” instructional sheet will be provided with information on how to fill, store and dispose of sandbags.

Must present valid ID with Orange County address.

Sandbags available for filling on a first come, first serve basis. Supplies are limited.

WHEN

July 16 – 30, 2020 is when the Self-Serve Sandbag Program begins.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Sunday is when most sites will be open.

WHERE

RESOURCES

If residents have questions or need additional information, please call 3-1-1.

Visit Orange TV’s YouTube channel for a tutorial demonstration on how to use sandbags: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdYj_pWRYs0&t=18s.

For more any questions, contact Orange County Public Works at 407-836-7900 or email Ralphetta.Aker@ocfl.net. Visit www.ocfl.net/Storm for additional information.