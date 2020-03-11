Decision Apopka 2020

By Reggie Connell/Managing Editor of The Apopka Voice

It’s six days and counting before Apopka’s Election Day. This is a time that prudent candidates go on a spending spree to get their closing message out to the electorate. It makes no sense to leave money in a campaign account and then lose an election by only a few votes.

In general, campaigns are designed, win or lose, to be out of money the day after an election. There is no interest to yield in a campaign account, only votes.

And so far the two incumbents up for re-election are leading the way in both fundraising and cash on hand, according to their G2 campaign finance reports turned in on March 6th.

Doug Bankson, the Seat #3 city commissioner, has raised a total of $25,644, with $1,395 of that coming in February. He currently has spent $17,691.68 which leaves him with $7,952.32. Bankson leads all Apopka candidates in total fundraising and cash on hand.

His challenger Leroy Bell raised $1,845, with $270 coming in February. Bell has spent $1,279.62, leaving him with $565.38 for the stretch run.

Kyle Becker, the Seat #4 city commissioner, has raised a total of $13,019. He led all candidates in February fundraising with $1,450. Becker spent a total of $6,428, which leaves him with $6,591.

Becker’s challenger, Lorena Potter, raised $7,675.17, with $1,350 in February. Potter has spent $6,829.61 on her campaign, leaving her with $845.56 to finish the election cycle.

All the candidates were contacted for comment, and Potter responded as follows: “I have been running a grassroots campaign and have focused on canvassing neighborhoods and listening to the resident’s concerns, rather than fundraising. I am thankful for all of the support and encouragement that I have received and it is humbling to have people donate because they believe in my candidacy. If I have campaign funds left at the conclusion of the election, I will give back to the Apopka community by making a donation to a local charity.”

Election Day in Apopka is this Tuesday, March 17th.