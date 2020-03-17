Incumbents prevail big in city commission elections

The streak is over, and in a big way.

The Apopka voters, after eight years of voting out incumbents, have finally settled on two members of the city commission that they want to keep. Commissioners Doug Bankson (Seat #3) and Kyle Becker (Seat#4), won huge victories over challengers Leroy Bell and Lorena Potter in the 2020 Apopka municipal elections.

Bankson claimed 4,393 votes (60%), easily outdistancing Bell, who received 2,917 votes (40%). It was a much larger margin than his runoff victory over then-incumbent Sam Ruth in 2016, when he received 2,707 votes (55.5%).

Becker received 4,472 votes (62%), a clear win compared to Potter’s 2,772 votes (38%). He also outperformed his 2016 showing, when he defeated 40-year incumbent Bill Arrowsmith with 2,689 votes (55%).

Although 5,074 ballots were received through mail-in or early voting for the Apopka elections, the coronavirus seemed to keep most voters home, with only 2,654 ballots cast on election day – making the turnout lower than in 2016 – the last time the municipal elections were held the same day as a Presidential Preference Primary. In 2016, 10,249 ballots were cast in the Apopka municipal election.

The next municipal elections in Apopka will be held in 2022 when Seats #1 and #2 on the city commission will be up for grabs. Commissioners Alexander H. Smith (Seat #1), and Alice Nolan (Seat #2) are the incumbents. Mayor Bryan Nelson will also be up for re-election in 2022.